Mark Wright’s sister Natalya has launched her new swimwear range, and promo shots show her to be the spitting image of Mark’s wife, Michelle Keegan.

Natalya, 20, is the sister of Mark and TOWIE star Jess.

What did Mark Wright’s sister Natalya share on Instagram?

A model and ‘fashion influencer’, Natalya is stepping out of the shadows of her older siblings and making a splash by launching her own range of swimwear.

Taking to Instagram, she modelled the new outfits, available through South Beach via Asos.

In the shots, Natalya wore a skimpy two-piece bikini, which featured extra straps around the midrift and below the chest.

She said: “My design… Launching July 21’@southbeach_official @asos.”

Natalya and sister Jess (Cedit: MRM / SplashNews.com)

How did Natalya’s fans react?

It wasn’t long before her followers got in touch to pay tribute to Natalya and her foray into fashion design.

Sister Jess left a string of fire emojis, while mum Carol said: “So proud of you. x”

Another fan exclaimed: “Just stunning!!!!”

“Absolutely beautiful,” said another.

A third commented: “So proud! You are amazing.”

In a series of snaps also posted on Instagram during a recent family holiday to Portugal, Natalya thanked Michelle for giving her one of her outfits.

She said: “Perks of having sisters.. they give you their dresses that they never wore @michkeegan.”

Michelle replied with four red-heart emojis.

Mark and Michelle recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What have Mark and Michelle been up to?

Last month, Mark and Michelle celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

The broadcaster once again took to Instagram to send a message to actress Michelle, and revealed the nickname he calls her.

“Six years just like that! Feels brand new every day,” he wrote.

“Happy anniversary Treac. I love you.”