Mark Labbett and Anne Hegerty could be vying for the position of top quizzer on The Chase amid reports The Governess has reached an incredible new milestone.

During last night’s (Thursday, December 10) episode of the ITV quiz show, Anne managed to once again demolish Bradley Walsh’s team of hopefuls.

And after it aired, the Twitter account of a fan site for The Chase said it was a significant episode for The Governess.

Anne Hegerty demolished another team on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark Labbett say about Anne Hegerty?

However, Mark Labbett responded to the Tweet and claimed he had already achieved Anne’s seemingly impressive milestone.

The account for One Question Shootout tweeted: “Anne is the first chaser to win 300 episodes on the show. #TheChase.”

Read more: The Chase: Spice Girls nod divides viewers as some call it ‘boring’

But The Beast responded: “I achieved that worldwide a while back.”

I achieved that world wide a while back 🙂 — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) December 10, 2020

Mark has appeared on the US and Australian versions of the popular quiz show.

Anne is also a chaser on the Australian version, as is their fellow quizzer Shaun Wallace.

I achieved that world wide a while back.

In a subsequent tweet, One Question Shootout claimed that both Anne and Mark have more than 400 wins when taking into account the UK, US and Australia versions.

ED! contacted the show regarding this story.

Mark Labbett has been on the UK version of The Chase since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Sixth chaser Darragh Ennis pays tribute to The Beast

In the UK, The Chase currently airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

Last month, the show welcomed a sixth chaser to join Mark, Anne, Shaun and their colleagues Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha.

Darragh Ennis has held his own so far and impressed viewers with his quizzing skills – so much so that some have even claimed he is better than The Beast.

Darragh Ennis joined The Chase last month (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Beat The Chasers new series: ITV confirms air date for The Chase spin-off

However, the Irishman was quick to shut that down on social media, where he paid tribute to Mark and admitted he himself still had a lot to learn as a chaser.

Responding recently to a fan on Twitter who said he could teach Mark a thing or two, Darragh said: “Hahaha. Absolutely not. I am the young Padawan [a Jedi apprentice] and I learn from Mark and the others every day.

“I’ve a LOT of work to do to get up to their standard.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.