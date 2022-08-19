Strictly stars Maisie Smith and Max George were spotted holding hands while walking a dog in London yesterday (August 18).

This comes after they were reportedly recently spotted getting cosy on a flight to Crete.

Maisie and Max were reportedly spotted cuddling and kissing on a flight to Crete last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Are Max George and Maisie Smith dating?

In photos obtained by The Sun, the pair – who have a 12-year age gap – were spotted yesterday taking Max’s dog, Albert, for a walk in London.

The pair sported casual outfits and appeared to be holding hands.

The Wanted singer Max apparently shared his dog Albert with his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs, the ex-wife of footballer Ryan Giggs.

Max and Maisie met in 2020 on the set of Strictly Come Dancing and reportedly grew close during the live tours.

Are Strictly Come Dancing stars Max George and Maisie Smith dating? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Earlier this month, reports claimed the pair enjoyed a holiday to Greece.

The EastEnders actress posted pictures on her Instagram from her holiday to Crete. However, she strategically left Max out of the pictures.

They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.

A source claimed that during their flight, Maisie and Max were “all over each other”.

The insider said: “We recognised Maisie at first. They were both wearing sunglasses even on the plane.

“Max was also wearing a red bucket hat, so it looked like they were trying to be a bit incognito.

“They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.”

The rumours come after Max reportedly split from his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

It is claimed that Max and Maisie did not start dating until after the split.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Max and Maisie’s reps for comment.

