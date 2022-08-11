Strictly stars Maisie Smith and Max George were reportedly spotted kissing and cuddling on a flight to Crete recently.

This has sparked dating rumours after Max reportedly split from his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

Max and Maisie were reportedly spotted getting cosy on a plane to Crete (Credit: ITV)

Are Max George and Maisie Smith dating?

The EastEnders actress and The Wanted singer met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 but are believed to have gotten closer during the live tour.

Reports claimed they were “all over each other” for the entire four-hour flight.

A source told The Sun that Max was “falling in love with Maisie”.

Max, 33, is 12 years Maisie’s senior, as she is 21-years-old.

Max reportedly split with ex-girlfriend Stacey Gibbs for the second time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Passengers on the Jet 2 flight apparently recognised Maisie and Max as they set off on their holiday.

One passenger told the publication: “We recognised Maisie at first. They were both wearing sunglasses even on the plane.

They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.

“Max was also wearing a red bucket hat, so it looked like they were trying to be a bit incognito.”

Max also recently joined Maisie on a trip to Portugal with her two friends.

Maisie grew close to Max during the Strictly live tours (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Elsewhere, Max and ex Stacey reportedly broke up for the first time earlier this year, but reunited after the death of Max’s bandmate Tom Parker.

It’s believed they split up again recently.

A source close to Stacey said that she was worried about the Strictly ‘curse’ and “it’s like everything she feared has come true”.

However, it is claimed that Max and Maisie did not start dating until after the split.

ED! has contacted reps for Max and Maisie for comment.

