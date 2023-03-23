‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl asks for ‘prayers’ as test results update shared

The girl claiming she could be Madeleine McCann will have her test results by the end of this week, her rep has shared in a new update.

Julia Wandelt first came to worldwide prominence in mid-February.

Since then, she has travelled to America to live with celebrity psychic and private investigator Dr Fia Johansson.

While in the States, Dr Fia has arranged for Julia to undergo a DNA test to determine her heritage.

She has also been seeing a doctor over fears she may have leukaemia. And it’s these results that Dr Fia said are due back this week.

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s test results update

Dr Fia took to Instagram to issue a plea to supporters on Julia’s behalf.

She said that her test results will come back any day now.

“Julia is waiting for two answers right now. One is her DNA test. A second is her health,” she explained.

She then asked supporters to “pray” for Julia, who has undergone CT and MRI scans.

Please pray for her health. I can’t sleep at night. Please please please, by the end of this week, the doctor will say everything’s fine and it’s just something else.

Speaking about the test results, Dr Fia continued: “Both are very stressful, both making her feel very uncomfortable and vulnerable.

“Please pray for her health. I can’t sleep at night. [I pray] please please please, [by the] end of this week, the doctor will say everything’s fine and it’s just something else,” she added.

Dr Fia previously pledged to make sure that Julia gets any treatment that she may need.

She said: “If she needs any treatment we will make sure she gets that. She says this is the first time she has experienced love or felt like she belonged in a family.”

Dr Fia Johansson flew Julia to America, where they are waiting on test results (Credit: Instagram)

‘Really badly waiting’ for DNA results

At the same time she also spoke about the DNA test results.

Dr Fia said she is “really badly waiting for and checking every day the status of it”.

She then said they will attempt to match Julia’s DNA with Madeleine and “anyone else out there looking for their kid that may [be] missing at that time”.

