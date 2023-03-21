‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl defiant as she’s ‘threatened with legal action’: ‘Why are they so scared?’

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt is facing legal action, an online article claims.

RadarOnline.com reports Ms Wandelt, thought to be 21 and from Poland, has been contacted by a lawyer.

The US website claims the legal representative has been in contact on behalf of a man accused of allegedly molesting her.

Additionally, the reported letter is said to demand Ms Wandelt stops associating the client with the missing British toddler.

Madeleine McCann, three, disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: BBC News/YouTube)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ woman in legal drama

RadarOnline.com has published what is claimed to be a translated letter from the unidentified lawyer.

The website’s article claims the letter reads: “I call on you to immediately stop the grave violation of his personal rights – defaming him, publishing in the media a verdict from many years ago, and implying that he has something to do with the missing Madeleine McCann.”

Furthermore, the letter reportedly continues: “If you do not stop such actions – I will file a lawsuit against you for violations of personal rights and consider further steps on the criminal level.”

The letter is said to be dated March 2 of this year.

Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wandelt address social media users (Credit: Instagram)

‘Why are they so scared of Julia?’

Dr Fia Johansson reportedly told RadarOnline.com she believes the letter is designed to “scare” Ms Wandelt.

Furthermore, the “celebrity medium” reportedly plans to pass the letter on to investigators in California who looked into alleged death threats made against Ms Wandelt.

“They are trying to scare the crap out of her!” Dr Johansson is quoted as saying. “The lawyer wants her to stop talking about him and the Madeleine McCann case. They are telling her you need to ‘shut up!'”

Additionally, she went on: “That’s just another sign to me that something is going on. If they don’t have anything to hide, why are they so scared of Julia talking about Madeleine McCann while she’s in the United States?”

Representatives for the Find Madeleine campaign have been contacted for comment concerning RadarOnline’s article.

