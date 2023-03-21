The latest Madeleine McCann news has seen the Official Find Madeleine Campaign break its silence following Julia Wandlet’s claims she could be the missing girl.

“I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia recently went viral after claiming that she could be Maddie, who went missing in Portugal in 2007.

Julia is now reportedly “getting the truth” in America, as Dr Fia Johansson has arranged for her to give samples for DNA tests.

Following the girl’s shocking claims, the Official Find Madeleine Campaign has broken its silence by updating its Facebook cover photo.

As a result, supporters rushed to the comments to pray for her safe return.

Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann are among the directors of the campaign.

Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: BBC News)

Official Find Madeleine Campaign breaks silence

The Official Find Madeleine Campaign shared an update on Facebook and issued a renewed vow to its followers.

The page updated its cover photo to a picture of Madeleine McCann alongside a caption vowing to search for Madeleine “for as long as it takes”.

Supporters rallied round in the comments as they offered their thoughts and prayers for Madeleine McCann and her family.

One commented: “I pray she is found soon. It’s dreadful for her family not knowing what’s happened to her.”

A second said: “I really hope that Madeleine is found safe and well very soon. Sending love to her family.”

Another hopeful supporter wrote: “I still believe she will come forward one day when she realises who she really is. My heart has been with the family from day one.”

Someone else added: “Praying she will return safely.”

“Hoping and praying for the truth to come out,” a supporter also wrote.

21-year-old Julia Wandelt claims that she could be Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

Julia Wandelt claims she could be Madeleine McCann

Madeleine went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three.

Despite several police investigations there is still very little known about what actually happened to Madeleine after her disappearance.

For as long as it takes.

But recently 21-year-old Julia Wandelt hit the headlines after claiming that she could be Maddie.

Julia took to Instagram to share her theories, claiming that she has the same eye mark as Madeleine as well as other similar facial features.

Celebrity psychic Dr Fia Johansson has also shared an update on Julia’s past.

She alleged that Julia didn’t exist in the hospital records in Poland until she was five years old.

