New theory in disappearance of Madeleine McCann revealed: ‘Authorities must reopen case’

In the latest Madeleine McCann news, a parapsychologist has shared a new theory about the disappearance of the missing British toddler.

Madeleine was just three years old when she vanished while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007.

Her fate has captivated observers for nearly 16 years, and has been the source of masses of speculation on social media.

Earlier this year, Polish woman Julia Wandelt made headlines after she claimed she could be the person Maddie grew up to be.

But now new fears concerning Madeleine have been voiced by someone billed as the ‘living Nostradamus’.

Athos Salomé has claimed to have predicted the death of the Queen, as well as coronavirus.

He has also theorised to the Daily Star that “black magic” may be involved in Madeleine going missing.

The Brazilian psychic admitted to the tabloid he was aware of assumptions and predictions about Madeleine.

However, he also said “nobody knows” the reality of the situation.

Nonetheless, Athos feels certain questions may be answered within the next couple of years.

‘Her disappearance was not by chance’

Athos said: “Based on the occult, we can find the years 2023 and 2024, the repercussion should continue and many things can be found, including about finding her alive or not.

“There is something dark about this supposed disappearance, it has to do with black magic, her disappearance was not by chance,” he alleged.

He went on to say the case “should be reopened”. Furthermore, he feels investigations should include all those who knew her.

Athos also noted “the Earth has sworn that nothing will be hidden about this”.

However, it seems Athos himself is apparently not convinced that Madeleine may be found as many would hope.

“I am sorry to say I cannot see or feel her alive, too much confusion and omission in this case,” he said.

Representatives for the Find Madeleine campaign have been contacted for comment.

