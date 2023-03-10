‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia finally finds ‘peace’ as ‘truth’ is uncovered

‘I am Madeleine McCann‘ girl Julia Wandelt has finally been given some “peace”, celebrity psychic Dr Fia Johansson has revealed.

Dr Fia whisked Julia Stateside after a raft of death threats were sent Julia’s way, including one which reportedly put a price on her head.

Police in America are said to be taking the threats “seriously“.

And, earlier today (March 10), Dr Fia gave an update on how Julia’s doing – and also revealed that “she is getting the truth”.

Dr Fia has revealed that Julia is finally getting answers about her history (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl finds ‘peace’

With Julia’s Instagram account still disabled, Dr Fia has been sharing updates.

Earlier today, she shared a number of pictures of Julia enjoying the California sunshine.

She revealed: “Past seven days she has been so anxious, so worried and so lonely.

“At this moment she is happy she is not alone and she is getting the truth.”

Dr Fia also shared a picture of Julia “enjoying the sunlight”.

She added: “I’m so happy for this beautiful angel that [she has] finally find [sic] some peace.”

Dr Fia didn’t share what Julia had discovered, but she did share more of a health update.

Julia is currently in California after receiving death threats in Poland (Credit: Instagram)

‘She is doing good’

Dr Fia revealed that Julia has been going to the gym and added: “Julia is happy and getting into a healthy lifestyle, both mentally and physically.”

“She is happy and doing good,” she concluded alongside a picture of Julia standing in front of the sea.

Julia is focusing on a healthy physical and mental lifestyle in California (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Julia?

Julia first hit the headlines on February 13, when she shared her claims that she could be Madeleine McCann.

Since then, her story has gone global.

Earlier this week Dr Fia shared an update on Julia’s quest for information about her past.

After visiting a hospital in Poland, she claimed that Julia didn’t exist in the records until she was five years old.

