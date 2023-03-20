Cancer fears for ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt as doctors ‘investigate’

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt has sparked worry among her doctors as they fear that she may have cancer.

Julia went viral after revealing that she believed she could be missing Madeleine McCann on social media.

In the next few weeks, Julia will receive her DNA results which will tell her exactly where she is from.

But they aren’t the only results that Julia is nervously waiting for, as she recently underwent blood tests to test for leukaemia.

Julia Wandelt is awaiting DNA test results which will reveal her ancestry (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt shares cancer scare

Julia Wandelt went viral worldwide after claiming that she could be Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007.

Julia started an Instagram profile to post her theories which included claims that they look alike and have similar facial features.

The case is now being investigated by private detective Dr Fia Johansson, who flew Julia out to the US and arranged for her to give samples for detailed DNA tests.

Her health is very poor she has bad asthma and she suffers lots of pain in her bones.

But Julia is also awaiting further health tests as doctors fear that she may have cancer.

Following Julia’s allegedly abusive childhood, it’s been revealed Julia is in “very poor health”. She also suffers with a lot of pain in her bones.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Johansson shared that doctors are starting to “investigate” Julia’s health.

Doctors are investigating Julia Wandelt’s health as they fear she may have leukaemia (Credit: Instagram)

She said: “Her health is very poor she has bad asthma and she suffers lots of pain in her bones. She is booked in for a CT and MRI scan because of the pain in her bones.”

Dr Johansson then added that Julia is awaiting results to see if she has leukaemia – a cancer of the body’s white blood cells.

“Her blood work is also abnormal. So my doctor here in the US is investigating whether she could have leukaemia. So we are awaiting the results of that. And if she needs any treatment we will make sure she gets that.”

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia finally finds ‘peace’ as ‘truth’ is uncovered

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.