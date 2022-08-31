The parents of Madeleine McCann, Kate and Gerry McCann, “continue to fight” for their daughter, despite the world tearing them apart.

The claim was made by the Find Madeleine campaign coordinator on Facebook earlier this week.

Madeleine’s parents are continuing to fight (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Parents of Madeleine McCann ‘continue to fight’

The Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page paid tribute to Kate and Gerry with a heartfelt post.

The campaign coordinator posted a meme on the page, explaining that it reminded them of Maddie’s parents.

The meme read: “The strongest people are the ones who are still kind after the world tore them apart.”

Explaining the post, the coordinator wrote: “I saw this meme yesterday and it made me think of Kate and Gerry.

“With everything that has been thrown at them, they are some of the kindest people I know.”

They then continued, saying: “They continue to fight for Madeleine and will do so until they have her home or know what happened to her.”

They then thanked everyone for everything they continue to do with the search.

Madeleine McCann tributes

The post last week was the first one on the page in some time.

At the start of the week, the campaign coordinator sadly revealed that there was no news since the last time they had posted in May.

“I know it’s been a while since I posted. There isn’t much to report at this time,” they wrote.

“Thank you for continuing to be by our side and for keeping Madeleine and her family in your heart. Keep Hope Alive,” they added.

Back in May, they paid tribute to Madeleine on her 19th birthday.

Plenty of the page’s followers posted birthday tributes of their own too.

Madeleine latest

It was recently reported that Madeleine suspect Christian Brueckner had face changing surgery just months after her disappearance.

The Sun claimed back in May that in September 2007, Brueckner had his jaw reset at a dental clinic in Germany.

It’s claimed that he had four distinctive ‘rabbit’ teeth straightened in the operation.

Sources then claim that he reportedly renewed his German passport before flying back to Portugal.

Brueckner is currently in a German prison. He is the prime suspect in Madeleine’s case.

