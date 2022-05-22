Joe Lycett and Madeleine McCann
True Crime

Madeleine McCann: Joe Lycett ‘mortified’ over joke about her disappearance

She went missing when she was three years old

By Nancy Brown

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann was once used in a stand-up routine by comic Joe Lycett.

The Great British Sewing Bee star has now said that the reaction left him feeling “mortified”.

Madeleine disappeared from her holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.

She was aged just three years old.

Madeleine McCann in a pink velvet dress
Madeleine disappeared when she was just three years old (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann disappearance: Joe’s joke falls flat

As could pretty much be expected, Joe admitted his cruel joke about Madeleine fell flat.

He recalled a stand-up challenge that he took part in while at university.

Read more: 10 theories that continually resurface about disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Now 33, Joe has reflected on the joke, and as a result it appears to be something he regrets.

He explained to the Changes podcast: “People get up and the audience have cards. If they don’t like you they put the card up and you get gonged.

I had one joke which was about Madeleine. Silence was the reaction of the room.

“I had one joke which was about Madeleine. Silence was the reaction of the room,” he said.

Joe continued to say: “I wasn’t gonged off, I just walked off – I was mortified.

“Friends there didn’t want to be with me,” he said, as a result of the joke.

Joe Lycett on the re carpet
Joe recalled a stand-up challenge that he took part in while at university (Credit: Splash News)

Joe then went on to explain what it was that made him crack a joke about the missing child.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the soap’s 2022 stars

“I thought comedy was saying something shocking,” he said.

Thankfully it seems Joe learnt his lesson and, as a result, didn’t reveal what the joke was that he told about Madeleine.

Latest Maddie news

The admission comes just after the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance.

Her mother Kate McCann was said to have “fought back tears” as she read a poem at a vigil held to mark the anniversary.

Meanwhile, it’s also been claimed that prime suspect Christian Brueckner had “face-changing surgery” just four months after Madeleine’s disappearance.

