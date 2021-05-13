The parents of Madeleine McCann paid tribute to their daughter on her 18th birthday yesterday (May 12).

Madeleine disappeared during the family’s trip to Portugal in May 2007, when she was just three years old.

Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up hope of finding their daughter alive.

And, on her 18th birthday, they vowed that they would “never give up” looking for their daughter.

Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate and Gerry McCann say about Madeleine on her birthday?

Kate and Gerry posted on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page.

Read more: This Morning expert stuns This Morning viewers as she gives update 14 years on

Sharing a picture of her smiling in a pink hat, they captioned the post: “Happy 18th birthday Madeleine.”

Underneath the picture of their daughter, they declared: “We love you and we’re waiting for you and we’re never going to give up.”

How did followers react to the post?

Supporters were quick to offer their support to Madeleine’s family.

Posting in the comments section, one said: “This must be a very hard day for you all. As a grieving mum myself, I send you strength, love and belief that she’s out there somewhere waiting for you.”

Read more: Madeleine McCann’s parents admit they ‘still believe in miracles’

Another added: “My heart bleeds for this young lady. If alive I’m sure she will not have any memories of her parents and siblings. God bless her. Just hope she’s been treated well.”

A third said: “Sending love to your family. Never far from our thoughts.”

Kate and Gerry McCann vowed to ‘never give up’ looking for their daughter (Credit: Splash News)

Madeleine McCann disappearance: What’s the latest?

Over the weekend, a disturbing new trend was revealed on social network TikTok.

It saw teenagers pretending to be Madeleine – and has been universally slammed as “sick”.

Meanwhile, police have admitted they have uncovered “dramatic” new evidence against a suspect relating to the case.

I’m afraid I cannot tell you what it is but it strengthens our work.

Reports last year suggested police were looking into a convicted rapist who is serving jail time in Germany.

Speaking about the new lead, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters spoke about the breakthrough.

He revealed: “I’m afraid I cannot tell you what it is but it strengthens our work.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.