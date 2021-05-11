Madeleine McCann TikTok trends have been slammed as users pretend to be the missing girl.

Madeleine vanished when she was three years old during a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann recently said they “still believe in miracles” ahead of Madeleine’s 18th birthday this week (May 12).

However, a few TikTok users have been criticised for using the tragic story to get “likes” on the social media site.

Some TikTok users have pretended to be Madeleine (Credit: ITV)

What are the Madeleine McCann TikTok videos?

One video, shared in April, showed a girl claim her and her family were staying “37 minutes away” from where Madeleine went missing.

Over the video, she wrote: “My mates joke about me being Madeleine McCann.”

She also included pictures of Madeleine and herself at the same age.

Kate and Gerry haven’t given up hope on finding their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time of writing, the post has received over 480,000 likes and over 8000 comments.

Many people slammed the trend, and urged users to respect Madeleine’s family.

One wrote: “Not really something to joke about, is it?”

Another commented: “People shouldn’t joke or say anything, you look nothing like her. Show some respect for her family.”

One added: “Not appropriate making fun of a missing girl, is it?”

Madeleine went missing in 2007 when she was just three (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another user posted a video last year which sparked thousands of reactions.

The girl took part in a trend in which she shared “photos of mum, dad and what they created”.

However, she showed her “mum” as Kate, her “dad” as Gerry and “me” was Madeleine.

The post sparked much criticism from fellow users.

One said: “This is in no way funny, just imagine the parents. They are still searching for her.”

Gerry and Kate have reportedly raised thousands for the search for their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “On which planet is this considered funny? This is inappropriate.”

ED! has contacted representatives for TikTok and the McCanns for comment.

Meanwhile, Kate and Gerry have reportedly raised over £773,000 for the search for their daughter.

Madeleine disappeared during the family holiday back in May 2007.

Her parents, doctors Kate and Gerry were at a local restaurant with their friends at the time of the disappearance.

This week will mark Madeleine’s 18th birthday.

