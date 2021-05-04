This Morning viewers watched on as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed an expert on the Madeleine McCann case today (May 4).

On Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV show, the hosts sat down with former Chief Superintendent Sue Hill to discuss her disappearance.

Madeleine went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007, when she was just three-years-old.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discussed the disappearance of Madeleine McCann on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Ahead of her 18th birthday, Holly and Phillip were given an update on the case.

Phil started: “So this investigation is known as Operation Grange. It is still an active missing persons investigation. It is not a murder investigation.

“And so, and I said there, it would have been Madeleine’s 18th birthday coming up… let’s hope, it will be. Because that is what her parents believe.”

There is no evidence Madeleine McCann is not alive

Meanwhile, Sue explained: “Well of course, I think that is what we are all hoping.

“I mean, we would love an outcome where we find Madeleine. But I think the reality is 14 years on, and it is every parent’s worst nightmare, they do not know and nobody knows where Maddie is.”

Furthermore, she shared: “Police working on the investigation, police on Operation Grange, they still refer to it as a missing persons investigation. There is no evidence Madeleine McCann is not alive.

Chief Superintendent Sue Hill ‘hopes’ Madeleine is alive (Credit: ITV)

“And you follow the evidence, you follow the intelligence.”

Later on, Sue added that she “hopes” Madeline is alive.

She continued: “We all hope don’t we that Maddie will be found alive. She is at the heart of this investigation, a little girl that’s gone but there’s no evidence.”

How did viewers react?

Meanwhile, viewers were stunned that Madeleine has been missing for so long.

One said: “14 years since Madeleine McCann went missing!”

In addition, a second wrote: “Wow! 14 years!?!”

14 years since Madeleine Mccann went missing!😨

14 years this week since the disappearance of #MadeleineMccann 😦

14 years this week since the disappearance of #MadeleineMccann 😦

She would have been 18 next week…. how very surreal and of course very tragic…

Another added: “It’s heartbreaking that Madeleine McCann is still missing. But what about the thousands of other children who are missing, who don’t even get 1% of the funding or publicity.”

A fourth shared: “Still so shocked at how Madeleine McCann disappearing is such a mystery in this day and age.”

A fifth said: “Madeleine McCann would’ve been 18 next week. If that doesn’t make you feel old nothing will!”

Furthermore, a user tweeted: “If Madeleine McCann had been from a council estate would the investigation STILL be open with for detectives actively working the case!?

“It is a horrible thing that has happened but same has happened to other families and investigation closed.”

Madeleine went missing in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

Madeleine went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007, in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

She was just three-years-old and has never been found.

She disappeared from her bed that evening, while her brother and sister slept.

Her parents, doctors Kate and Gerry, were at a local restaurant with their friends at the time of the disappearance.

The pair used private investigators to try and find their missing daughter.

In 2011, Scotland Yard opened their own inquiry – Operation Grange.

