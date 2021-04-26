In the latest development to the search for Madeleine McCann, its been revealed that her parents have raised £773,629.

The funds are stored in Madeleine‘s Fund: Leaving No Stone Unturned Ltd which is run by Gerry and Kate McCann.

Financial documents show that the fund is in case of the event that Scotland Yard end their probe to find the missing girl.

The Daily Star reports that the funds will also be used to ensure that culprits are served justice.

And any remaining money will be used to fund additional missing children cases.

Madeleine McCann disappeared in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

A source told the paper: “Kate and Gerry know the police investigation cannot go on forever. But they will never give up looking for Madeleine.

“When it is shelved, and if there is no result, Kate and Gerry will use money in the fund to continue the hunt.”

As of now, Met Police are still treating Madeleine McCann’s disappearance as a missing person case.

What happened to Madeleine McCann?

Madeleine went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007, Praia da Luz, Portugal.

She was just three-years-old and has never been found.

She disappeared from her bed that evening, while her brother and sister slept.

Her parents, doctors Kate and Gerry were at a local restaurant with their friends at the time of the disappearance.

Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann (Credit: SplashNews)

Initially the Portuguese police believed Madeline had accidentally died and her parents had covered it up.

However, her parents used private investigators to try and find their missing daughter.

Later in 2011 Scotland Yard opened their own inquiry – Operation Grange.

Has anyone been charged in connection to Madeline McCann?

As of April 2021, no one has been formerly charged in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

However, convicted paedophile Christian B was named by German police in 2020 as the person responsible for Madeline’s abduction and murder.

But there has yet to be a formal charge regarding this.

His lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, said on a Discovery Plus documentary that he doesn’t believe his client Christian B will ever be charged for the crimes.

Madeleine’s 18th birthday is nearing (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case he said: “My client hasn’t been charged with anything.

”He is under investigation and under suspicion. I have to assume that they do not have any concrete evidence. I think that’s quite typical for us Germans.

“We think we are something special, at least in Europe, and think we can do things better than other nations. We will see if that is the case but I don’t think so.”

How old would Madeleine McCann be today?

As of April 2021, Madeleine McCann would be 17.

She would be 18 as of May 12 this year.

On the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page, an inspirational quote was recently shared.

It read: “Never stop believing in miracles because miracles happen every day.”



This was followed up with some downcast news – no further developments in the case to report.

The caption read: “Nothing much to report.Want to send a heartfelt thank you to all who continue to be by our side.

“We still Believe in Miracles.”

