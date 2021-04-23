The parents of Madeleine McCann have revealed they “still believe in miracles” as they issued update supporters ahead of their missing daughter’s 18th birthday.

Madeleine was just three years old when she disappeared while her parents were on a night out in Portugal in 2003.

And both Kate and Gerry McCann have revealed they still haven’t given up hope that their beloved daughter might one day be returned to them.

Madeleine McCann disappeared 14 years ago while on holiday in Portugal (Credit: ITV)

Madeleine McCann update: What did her parents say?

Posting on behalf of her parents, a digital coordinator posted an inspirational quote to the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page.

The quote read: “Never stop believing in miracles because miracles happen every day.”

It was accompanied by bad news for those hoping for more leads into the blonde tot’s disappearance.

“Nothing much to report,” the caption said.

“Want to send a heartfelt thank you to all who continue to be by our side.

“We still Believe in Miracles.”

Kate and Gerry McCann – the parents of Madeleine – have shared an update for their followers (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Madeleine McCann?

Madeleine was on holiday in Praia de Luz with her parents and twin siblings Amelie and Sean.

Want to send a heartfelt thank you to all who continue to be by our side. We still Believe in Miracles.

Kate and Gerry dined out at a local tapas bar on the night of May 3 2007, leaving their sleeping children together in a room at their nearby apartment.

They checked on the children throughout the evening, with Kate discovering Maddie had disappeared at 10pm.

It’ll be Madeleine’s 18th birthday next month (Credit: ITV)

Maddie to turn 18 next month

Although German police say they have proof that Maddie is dead, Kate and Gerry refuse to give up hope.

Madeleine disappeared almost 14 years ago, and her 18th birthday on May 12 will doubtless be a tough day for her parents.

It’s the family’s first Facebook page since February, when they said they “not lost hope of finding Madeleine or finding out what happened to her”.

What did the McCanns’ supporters say?

Supporters rushed to comfort the parents, with many flooding the comments section with a praying emoji.

Others sent virtual hugs and posted love hearts in all the colours of the rainbow on the post.

Another posted: “Praying every day for Madeleine’s safe return to her family.”

