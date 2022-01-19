In latest Madeleine McCann news, investigators have reportedly discovered ‘shocking evidence’ that could strengthen the case.

Christian Brueckner was previously named as the only suspect in the case of three-year-old Madeleine.

Now, a team looking into the case believe they have found evidence which ‘heavily incriminates’ Brueckner.

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann news

A team working for TV channel Sat.1 have handed the evidence to detectives connected to Brueckner.

Sat.1 journalist Jutta Rabe and her team of reporters have claimed to have found that the suspect was near Praia da Luz at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

They will reveal more information about their investigation in an upcoming documentary.

The material heavily incriminates Christian B

Editor-in-chief Juliane Ebling told The Sun: “The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story that has many German facets.

“The case is being tried at the Regional Court of Braunschweig, as the German Christian B. is the main suspect. In his environment there are many German women and men who can describe individual details surrounding the crime.”

Christian B is a main suspect in the case (Credit: BBC)

She continued: “Jutta Rabe has researched shocking material in Germany, Portugal and England over the past months, which heavily incriminates Christian B.”

The documentary will air on German TV.

It comes after Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry, recently spoke out in a new update.

Kate and Gerry McCann speak out

The pair posted a message on the official Find Madeleine Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

They said: “It feels a little bit like Groundhog day with COVID and its requirement for social distancing and face masks and sadly more suffering for many.

“We’d all hoped and probably expected things to be quite different by now.”

Is this new hope for Kate and Gerry? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They then compared the pandemic to their search for Madeleine, who went missing in Portugal in 2007.

In addition, Kate and Gerry continued: “It’s a little similar in some ways with the investigation to find Madeleine…work and progress continue but with no significant news to share at this stage.

“Despite this, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass to say a very big ‘thank you’ once again to all our supporters.

“This is our 15th Christmas without Madeleine and yet we still receive so many kind words of encouragement and support, not to mention the many Christmas cards.”

ED! have approached a representative for the couple for comment on this story.

