The parents of Madeleine McCann have shared an update about the search for their missing daughter.

Kate and Gerry McCann posted the message to fans on the official Find Madeleine Facebook page.

As well as wishing their supporters a “brighter 2022”, they also shared an update on the hunt for their daughter.

Kate and Gerry McCann have said they are ‘humbled’ by the support (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kate and Gerry McCann say about Madeleine?

The message was posted on Facebook on Christmas Eve.

They said: “It feels a little bit like Groundhog day with COVID and its requirement for social distancing and face masks and sadly more suffering for many.

“We’d all hoped and probably expected things to be quite different by now,” they added.

They then compared the pandemic to their search for Madeleine, who went missing in Portugal in 2007.

She was just three years old at the time.

Kate and Gerry continued: “It’s a little similar in some ways with the investigation to find Madeleine…work and progress continue but with no significant news to share at this stage.

“Despite this, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass to say a very big ‘thank you’ once again to all our supporters.”

Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

The McCanns’ 15th Christmas without Madeleine

“This is our 15th Christmas without Madeleine and yet we still receive so many kind words of encouragement and support, not to mention the many Christmas cards.

“Amazing and humbling,” they said. “Thank you so much.”

They then wished their supporters a “peaceful” festive season.

They added: “Stay safe and warmest wishes for a brighter 2022.”

What’s the latest on the case?

The McCanns were dealt another blow pre-Christmas when a police raid ended up being a false alarm.

Police raided the home of a suspected paedophile after reports the man had a huge poster of the missing child on his wall.

Sadly for the McCanns the tip-off turned out to be unconnected to the search for their daughter.

