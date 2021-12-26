Scotland Yard’s Madeleine McCann team reportedly believe she may still be alive – 14 years after the news of her disappearance.

The top police unit, codenamed Operation Grange, is still treating the case as a missing person’s investigation.

The unit is still in an “active” phase of looking for missing Madeleine.

Madeline McCann’s disappearance is still being treated as a missing person’s investigation (Credit: ITV)

Grange uses £350,000 from a special grant awarded by the Home Office until 2022.

A source told the Mail Online: “The Met Police’s Operation Grange is still running this as a missing person’s investigation.

“Clearly the Met have more open thinking than the German authorities have at the present.”

The Met still thinks there is work.

The insider added: “The fact Operation Grange still exists and still gets funding shows the Met still thinks there is still work and investigation to be done.”

Meanwhile, German authorities seemingly share a very different view.

They believe convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner kidnapped and killed Maddie.

Kate and Gerry believe their daughter may be alive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The convicted sex offender was named as Maddie’s potential abductor in June 2020.

However, he has still not been questioned over the incident in Portugal in 2007.

A McCann family source told The Sun newspaper: “Police don’t tell us what’s going on, we’re in the dark because it’s an ongoing investigation.

“But if it is him, and there’s no direct and conclusive evidence he may never say a word. He’s not saying a word now.

“He’s locked up for other crimes, so at least he’s in the best place – in jail.”

Maddie’s parents, Kate and Gerry, marked what would have been their daughter’s 18th birthday in May this year.

The pair have continued to remain hopeful and vowed to “never give up” looking for their daughter.

