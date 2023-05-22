Breaking news on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has reportedly seen Scotland Yard detectives fly out to Portugal ahead of a fresh search of a reservoir 30 miles from where the three year old went missing.

Madeleine went missing from her holiday apartment on the Algarve in May 2007. Her parents recently marked her 20th birthday, and the 16th anniversary of her abduction.

However, earlier today (May 22), it was claimed that police in Portugal were preparing to start a search of a reservoir close to where she was last seen.

The search is due to begin tomorrow and is expected to last for two days. It will be extended if anything of significance is found, it’s reported.

Police will search the Barragem do Arade reservoir near Silves. At the time of her disappearance, a lorry driver claimed that he saw a woman handing a child similar to Madeleine over to a man. This is said to have taken place two days after she went missing from her Praia da Luz holiday apartment.

The water was searched twice in February and March 2008 by divers hired by a Portuguese lawyer. It’s not known what prompted the new search. However, the remote reservoir is thought to have been visited by Madeleine prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

One onlooker revealed that “around two dozen” police officers are already in the area ahead of the start of the search tomorrow. Scotland Yard detectives are reported to have flown out. However, they only have a brief to observe the search.

Divers are expected to explore the depths of the reservoir and conduct digs in the surrounding woodland.

It will be the first major operation of its kind since June 2014. Back then, British police were given permission to conduct digs in Praia da Luz. It involved sniffer dogs trained in detecting bodies and ground-penetrating radar.

Scotland Yard officers are due to travel to Portugal but theirs will be a watching brief.

Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, previously said there was no evidence suggesting any link between their daughter and the reservoir.

As reported by the Mirror, one insider claimed: “Portuguese police will offer logistical support but the initiative is German and they were the ones that requested the work that is going to take place this week.”

The source then continued to speculate about involvement from British police: “Scotland Yard officers are due to travel to Portugal but theirs will be a watching brief.”

