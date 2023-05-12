The parents of Madeleine McCann – Kate and Gerry – have left a heartbreaking message for Maddie on her 20th birthday.

Kate and Gerry have continued to hope Maddie can be found ever since she went missing back in 2007.

The parents of Madeleine marked her 20th birthday today (Friday, May 12) with a heartbreaking message. The family will celebrate her birthday in a private gathering today.

Kate and Gerry took to Facebook this morning to send their missing daughter a message. Their message was posted on the official Find Madeleine page.

“Happy birthday Madeleine! We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up,” they said. They then posted poignant video clip showing photos of Madeleine on their trip to Portugal in 2007.

A caption under the clip then read: “Madeleine McCann is 20 years old today. She’s still missing, still missed and we are never going to give up trying to find her.”

People send their support on birthday of Madeleine

Hundreds of people took to the comment section to send their support to Kate and Gerry McCann’s.

“Sending hugs,” one supporter wrote. “Happy birthday sweetie with you all the way,” another then said.

“Happy birthday darling.. always holding hope for you to come home to you family,” a third then said.

“Never give up,” another then wrote in the comments.

Amelie was pictured for the first time since she was a toddler (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Madeleine sister spotted as she breaks her silence

The McCann’s message comes not long after Madeleine’s sister was pictured for the first time in public since she was a toddler.

Amelie attended a prayer service to mark the 16th anniversary of her sister’s disappearance. Her twin brother, Sean, wasn’t in attendance.

She attended the service, which was held in Leicestershire alongside her parents, Kate and Gerry, as well as a friend. The pair were seen lighting a candle for Madeleine and other missing children at the war memorial.

Amelie reflected on the “sad occasion” as she spoke about her sister’s disappearance for the first time. However, she seemed touched by the support from members of the public.

