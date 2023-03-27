‘I am Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wendell set for huge TV appearance following DNA test claims

Julia Wendell, who believes she could be missing Madeleine McCann, is set to make a big TV appearance this week.

Julia, 21, sparked a huge media reaction last month when she claimed she could be missing Madeleine.

Madeleine went missing in May 2007 at the age of just three. She was on a family holiday in Portugal with her parents and two siblings.

Julia Wendell set for Dr Phil appearance

Julia has reached out publicly to Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann regarding her claims.

She has also reportedly undergone a DNA test.

However now, Julia will make an appearance on US chat show Dr Phil to speak with host Phil McGraw.

Her rep and celebrity psychic and private investigator Dr Fia Johansson shared the news on Instagram.

Julia believes she could be missing Madeleine (Credit: ITV News)

Julia and Dr Fia recently travelled to the United States.

Dr Fia wrote, alongside an image of Julia on Dr Phil: “I’m very happy for Julia getting a platform to courageously speak up, shedding light on her violent and abusive past and hopefully bringing her closer to justice!”

Meanwhile, in another post, Dr Fia said: “We’re not just looking for answers… We are looking for justice for Julia. Thank you to @drphil for having us.

“I’m looking forward to this young woman getting a platform to speak courageously and call out those who abused her.

Madeleine went missing in 2007, aged just three (Credit: ITV News)

Dr Phil appearance

“No matter what happens, Julia – and survivors of sexual violence, assault, and abuse – deserve justice and to be heard! Tune in tomorrow to watch the episode on Dr. Phil.”

It comes after Julia sat down for another interview in which she made a public message to Madeleine’s mother Kate McCann.

I really believe that I could be Madeleine, your daughter.

Speaking to RadarOnline, Julia said: “I want to say something to Kate McCann. I listened to a song that you sang to your daughter Madeleine.

“When I hear your voice — from movies, from interviews — I feel like I really know this voice, your voice.”

Meanwhile, she then alleged: “I really believe that I could be Madeleine, your daughter. But if I’m not then I’m over 100 per cent sure that the person who abused me is involved.”

