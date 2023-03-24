‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl sends personal message to Kate McCann in new interview

Julia Wendell, who claims she could be missing Madeleine McCann, has reached out to Kate McCann with a new message.

Last month, Julia sparked huge reaction online when she said she believes she could be Madeleine.

Madeleine went missing in May 2007, aged just three, during a family holiday in Portugal.

Since claiming she could be the missing girl, Julia has reportedly undergone a DNA test.

Madeleine went missing in 2007 when she was on a family holiday in Portugal (Credit: ITV News)

Julia Wendell’s message to Kate McCann

Now, in a new interview with RadarOnline, Julia has sent a message to Kate as she said she feels like she knows her voice.

Julia said: “I want to say something to Kate McCann. I listened to a song that you sang to your daughter Madeleine.

“When I hear your voice — from movies, from interviews — I feel like I really know this voice, your voice.”

She also alleged: “I really believe that I could be Madeleine, your daughter. But if I’m not then I’m over 100 per cent sure that the person who abused me is involved.”

Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up hope (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

In the interview, Julia claimed that if she’s not Madeleine then she “can open this case again”.

ED! has contacted the McCanns for comment.

Julia’s interview comes shortly after she travelled to the United States with celebrity psychic and private investigator Dr Fia Johansson.

During the visit, Dr Fia has reportedly arranged for Julia to have a DNA test.

Earlier this week on her Instagram account, Dr Fia said Julia is “waiting for two answers right now” – one being the DNA test results and the second is “her health”.

Kate and Gerry McCann latest

However, during an Instagram Live, Dr Fia insisted there was “no need” for Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann to be involved in the DNA process.

She alleged that this is because the DNA needed to check it against is already held on file.

More recently, a former Met Police detective has claimed there’s a “glimmer of hope” Madeleine will be found alive and well.

Jim Gamble told Sky News Australia: “I believe in my lifetime that we will find out what happened to Madeleine McCann. I think we’re as close as we’ve ever been.”

