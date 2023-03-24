There’s a “glimmer of hope” Madeleine McCann will be found alive and well, a former Met Police detective has claimed in a new interview.

Madeleine went missing from her holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

What happened since she disappeared has largely remained a mystery. She was aged just three years old at the time.

However, it’s now been claimed that there is a “glimmer of hope” she will be returned to her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and her siblings, Sean and Amelie, alive and well.

In fact, a former senior child protection officer who played a key role into the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance has said he feels “we’re as close as we’ve ever been” to finding her.

‘You never know who’s going to come forward’

Former senior child protection officer Jim Gamble shared his thoughts during a new interview with Sky News Australia.

He said that, despite many false leads, he thinks we’ll find out what happened to Madeleine “in his lifetime”.

I believe in my lifetime that we will find out what happened to Madeleine McCann.

Gamble urged people to continue to reflect on what they “might have heard” around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance and “think about whether now is the time to come forward and talk to the authorities”.

He added: “I believe in my lifetime that we will find out what happened to Madeleine McCann. I think we’re as close as we’ve ever been.”

Retired Met Police detective Mike Neville, who headed up a missing persons unit, appears to agree that “you never know who’s going to come forward”.

‘Glimmer of hope’ Madeleine McCann will be found

However, he went on to reveal his “glimmer of hope” that Madeleine will one day be reunited with her family.

He said: “I hope that Madeleine McCann is alive and well somewhere and, if she was kidnapped, that she was brought up in a decent and nice way by people who did the wrong thing but tried to make the best of it.”

Neville added he hopes “one day she’ll be reunited with her parents and siblings”.

He then concluded: “I think that’s the glimmer of hope.”

