Julia Wandelt and Kate and Gerry McCann
Madeleine McCann update: New technology ‘key’ to finding Maddie amid claims case is ‘close’ to being solved?

After ex detectives alleged there's a 'glimmer of hope'

By Nancy Brown

Two detectives who worked on the Madeleine McCann case have claimed that an update to technology could provide the ‘key’ to finding the missing Brit.

Madeleine went missing from her holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Almost 16 years on, her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have never given up looking for their daughter, who would be 19 now.

So could advances in technology help to finally find out what happened to Madeleine?

Jim Gamble, a former senior child protection officer who worked on the case, and ex-detective Mike Neville seem to think so.

Not only that, they appear to think they’re “closer than ever” to finding Madeleine alive and well.

Gerry McCann looking pained during an interview
Gerry and Kate McCann have made no comment about Julia Wandelt’s claims (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann update: New technology ‘key’ to finding missing Brit?

Speaking to Sky News Australia, the men have speculated that they know what needs to happen to find Madeleine.

Neville said he recently visited the crime scene to discover new methods, technology and techniques that could now be used to help solve the missing persons case.

Lots of evidence was missed.

His review came after Portuguese police were criticised over their handling of the case.

“I think it’s harsh to criticise that initial response. But afterwards lots of evidence was missed,” Neville alleged.

He thinks that new technology including facial recognition software, passport databases and video evidence that wasn’t available when Madeleine went missing could now be key to solving the crime.

Neville added: “I think the available images we have are the key to this case. Somebody somewhere may still have an image on a camera or on their own computer, which is relevant.”

Kate McCann looking pained during an interview
Kate and Gerry McCann have worked to keep Madeleine’s name in the news over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Media attention to prompt flashbacks?

Following Julia Wandelt’s claims that she could be Madeleine McCann, Gamble added that increased media interest could also play a critical role in finding Madeleine.

He said that reading about Madeleine could prompt people to flash back to where they were in May 2007 and potentially spark a lead.

‘As close as we’ve ever been’

Gamble said: “Media attention as such lit the fuse which inspired so many people then who had access to social media to become involved in the conversation, to become involved virtually in the search.”

He added that, in his lifetime, he believes we will find out what happened to Madeleine, adding: “I think we’re as close as we’ve ever been.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kate and Gerry McCann and Operation Grange for comment.

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl asks for ‘prayers’ amid test results update

