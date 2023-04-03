Real reason Madeleine McCann girl Julia Wandelt can’t remember her childhood?

Julia Wandelt, the girl who thinks she could be Madeleine McCann, suffered a head injury that erased her childhood memories, her rep Dr Fia Johansson has claimed.

The injury was uncovered after Dr Fia requested Julia’s medical records in Poland. It happened when she was eight years old.

Dr Fia has since shared details of the 500-page document. In the documents there are worrying claims about the injury and how it may have wiped out her childhood memories.

Dr Fia claims Julia suffered a ‘mysterious skull fracture’ as a child (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann girl Julia Wandelt’s ‘mysterious skull fracture’

Speaking to Radar Online, Dr Fia alleged that Julia was left unable to speak or walk for more than a year when she was eight years old.

She does not remember any of it!

Dr Fia claimed that the records show Julia had a “mysterious skull fracture” and was taken to hospital. However, Dr Fia and her team don’t know how Julia was allegedly injured, or who took her to hospital. It’s claimed that she underwent emergency surgery to reduce brain swelling.

It’s alleged Julia experienced brain swelling which may have led to memory loss (Credit: YouTube)

‘She does not remember any of it’

Speaking about her childhood caregivers, Dr Fia claimed: “It shows that some of them or all of them or one of them wanted to get rid of her. Or complicate her life where she would not be able to walk or talk or say anything. It seems like they purposely tried to do it.”

Dr Fia went on to allege that Julia was in a near-comatose state when she went to hospital on February 17, 2009. It’s also claimed the skull fracture has played a part in erasing Julia’s childhood memories of alleged repeated abuse and sex trafficking. Dr Fia then added: “She does not remember any of it!”

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl latest

The allegations came after claims from Julia and Dr Fia that Julia was forced to consume 35 prescription pills a day as a child.

Over the weekend, Dr Fia shared her “gut” feeling on whether Julia is or isn’t Madeleine McCann. As well as that, she also claimed that Julia hasn’t made any money from coming forward with her claims that she could be the missing Brit.

Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal in May 2007, when she was aged just three. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have never given up searching for their daughter.

Read more: Dr Fia reveals ‘gut’ verdict on whether Julia is Madeleine McCann

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.