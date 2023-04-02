Dr Fia Johansson responds to claims over ‘financial gain’ of girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann

Julia Wandelt, the girl who believes she could be Madeleine McCann, has reportedly not made any money from her claims. She is being looked after by Dr Fia Johansson, who has insisted they have not been paid for any media appearances.

Speaking during an Instagram post, Dr Fia responded to the question of payment that she claims lots of people have been asking.

Dr Fia is looking after Julia (Credit: YouTube/Dr Phil)

Did girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann get paid?

After Julia this week appeared on TV show Dr Phil to tell her side of the story, fans have reportedly been questioning whether she got paid. Her representative, Dr Fia, has therefore answered them.

Dr Fia told followers: “We didn’t actually get a dime to be involved with Dr Phil’s show.

“We didn’t receive anything, Julia [didn’t] receive anything, Julia just went on the stage and was herself and told the truth.

“A lot of you ask if Julia made some sort of money by going to any type of press, Radar for example, all other things… no.

“We did not pay them anything, they did not pay us anything.”

Music career for girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann?

The statement comes after a bizarre twist revealed Julia may be set to pursue a music career. Dr Fia shared a video of Julia singing earlier this week and also wrote lengthy caption. It began: “I’m so sorry for all the unnecessary pain you’ve been through since you were little.”

However, the following comments suggested music might be in the future for Julia. “I am so proud of you and the beautiful music you’ve created,” wrote Dr Fia.

“I’m blown away that you’ve taken your hurt and turned them into 72 songs written and composed all by yourself. It’s time for each and every survivor of abuse out there, it’s time to get connected with your strength and talent, my team and I are here to help you get up and stand up for yourself! I AM YOUR VOICE.”

It’s unclear whether Julia plans to release any of the songs she has written. She has however spoken about helping other survivors deal with their trauma.

In an interview with RadarOnline.com, the 21-year-old explained her goal going forward was to help others. She wants them to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Julia appeared in her first live TV interview this week (Credit: YouTube/Dr Phil)

DNA results

Julia is currently waiting for DNA test resuts to discover who she really is. In a live Tik Tok on Friday (March 31) Dr Fia revealed that they would have the results on April 13.

Followers have questioned why Julia’s DNA results are taking so long. During her Dr Phil TV interview, Julia revealed Fia has “helped me with my ancestry,” and that they were “waiting for results.”

Julia also said she would provide the authorities with a DNA sample if her DNA shows that her roots are from Britain.

However, also during the Tik Tok video, Dr Fia admitted: “I am sure Julia’s mother is her mother because I found something out about her and Julia through the investigation.”

She continued: “My opinion, I don’t think so that she is Madeleine. I can’t say 100% yes but I can’t say 100% no.”

