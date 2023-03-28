‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia suffers horrific abuse after debut TV interview

The ‘I Am Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wendell has been horrifically trolled following her appearance on the US talk show Dr Phil.

Julia was joined by her rep Fia Johansson, a psychic and private investigator. The pair claimed that Julia is still awaiting DNA test results in the interview. But Julia has faced horrific trolling as a result of her appearance, as some viewers blamed Dr Phil for taking advantage of her “vulnerability”.

Julia Wendell appeared on Dr Phil in the US yesterday (Credit: Dr Phil/Youtube)

Julia Wendell ‘horrifically trolled’ as a result of her appearance on Dr Phil

‘I Am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia faced a lot of trolling as she joined Dr Phil on his talk show, with others coming to her defence over the negative comments.

One viewer wrote: “Dr Phil should be ashamed for giving this girl attention. How has she got to America? Must quite clearly have a passport…”

A second person said: “She has very prominent Polish and Eastern European features. Massive round face, beady eyes and a pointy nose. She’s not Madeleine, and she knows it.”

A third viewer added: “Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann is just another damaged attention-seeker.” Another viewer ranted: “It doesn’t take that long for a DNA test. She is not Maddie – just an attention seeker. Stop giving her air time.” But other viewers came to Julia’s defence, adding that Julia seems “extremely vulnerable”.

Some viewers complained Dr Phil was ‘exploiting Julia’ (Credit: Dr Phil/Youtube)

Dr Phil scolded by viewers for ‘exploiting’ Madeleine McCann girl Julia

Some viewers scolded US talk show host Dr Phil for “exploiting” Julia and wondered why Dr Phil didn’t perform the DNA test himself. One viewer wrote: “This is purely exploitation if he didn’t do the DNA test with the McCanns. This is unfair to this young woman who seems to be extremely vulnerable.”

Whichever way you look at it, she needs professional help and love.

Someone else agreed: “Dr Phil is the worst. One thing can say for sure if this person is or isn’t Madeleine McCann and it’s not a psychic investigator. It’s a DNA test. Victims deserve more than speculation.”

A third person said: “So ridiculous! Why give them a platform to harm two families including minors without any evidence being offered? You have a vast team that could have got DNA tested within a week.” Another viewer added: “Feel sorry for this girl, whoever she is. Imagine having to fly to America to go on Dr Phil as nobody cares enough once you raise some concerns you are having.

“There’s obviously something fishy in her background.” A fifth viewer wrote: “Sounds like this woman has been through too much. Whichever way you look at it, she needs professional help and love.”

