Julia Wendell is the girl who believes she could be Madeleine McCann and as she awaits DNA test results a bizarre twist in the tale has emerged.

After gaining attention via her ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ Instagram account, which has since been deactivated, Julia is being supported by Dr Fia Johansson. Dr Fia is fiercely protective of her client and has vowed to help her.

But a new social media post suggests the future for Julia could look very different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Fia Johansson (@persianmedium)

Music career for ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia?

It seems as if she could be about to launch a music career after Dr Fia revealed she has “written and composed” 72 songs.

Sharing a video of Julia singing into a microphone, Dr Fia wrote a lengthy caption. It began: “I’m so sorry for all the unnecessary pain you’ve been through since you were little.”

However, the following comments suggested music might be in the future for Julia. “I am so proud of you and the beautiful music you’ve created,” wrote Dr Fia.

“I’m blown away that you’ve taken your hurt and turned them into 72 songs written and composed all by yourself. It’s time for each and every survivor of abuse out there, it’s time to get connected with your strength and talent, my team and I are here to help you get up and stand up for yourself! I AM YOUR VOICE.”

Madeleine went missing in 2007 and Julia believes she is her (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

The future for Julia

Although it’s unclear whether Julia plans to release any of the songs she has written, she has spoken about helping other survivors deal with their trauma.

In an interview with RadarOnline.com, the 21-year-old explained her goal going forward was to help others see there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Even when I didn’t have so much money, I bought food for people who needed food and I found a job for a person who is homeless, so I always try to help people. But now, I think I can really help,” she said.

“My goal is to help children and teenagers and adult people who experienced trauma… not only sexually abusing, but any type of violence in their childhood [and] in their life.”

Julia appeared in her first live TV interview this week (Credit: YouTube/Dr Phil)

Julia’s Dr Phil interview

Earlier this week Julia gave her first TV interview in America, where she is currently living in a safehouse after allegedly receiving death threats.

In the interview, Julia claimed she had asked her mother for proof of her birth, but her mum refused to show her any. Dr Fia also revealed the hospital had no records of Julia’s birth.

Although Julia’s family insist she took her birth certificate and baby pictures, Julia denies she’s ever even seen any of these items, let alone taken them.

Dr. Phil also asked if Julia had had her DNA report yet.

“Fia helped me with my ancestry,” Julia said.”We are waiting for results.”

Julia then said she would provide the authorities with a DNA sample if her DNA shows that her roots are from Britain.

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl suffers horrific abuse after debut TV interview

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.