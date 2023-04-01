An update in the ‘I am Madeleine McCann‘ case has been shared by private investigator and celebrity psychic Dr Fia Johansson.

Dr Fia has been helping Polish girl Julia Wandelt uncover her heritage after she claimed in mid-February that she could be the missing Brit. She is currently awaiting DNA test results. However, Dr Fia has now shared her “gut feeling” with a TikTok influencer.

She has said that Julia is “hating” the verdict Dr Fia has reached but at the same time “loving it”.

Julia Wandelt, the girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann, appeared on Dr Phil earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Madeleine McCann update: Dr Fia delivers verdict

Speaking in a TikTok live, which has now been posted on YouTube, Dr Fia revealed when Julia can expect the results of her DNA test. She confirmed: “The DNA is coming back on April 13.”

However, ahead of the results, and reflecting on her findings during her two-month investigation, Dr Fia has now delivered her verdict on the case. And, while she admits she can’t be “100% sure” that Julia is or isn’t Madeleine McCann until the results are back, she has a “gut feeling”.

My opinion, I don’t think so that she is Madeleine.

TikToker Julie revealed on her Instagram account late last night (March 31): “We learned a few things today, one being that Julia’s mum is in fact now believed to be her mum, so she is not Madeleine McCann.” Speaking in a video posted to her grid, she explained what Dr Fia had told her: “During her investigation and her digging she’s discovered that Julia’s mum is in fact her mum.”

She then added: “They’re not 100% but they believe that Julia’s mum is in fact her mum. They’re questioning her father’s side. They’re checking into that, that’s part of what they’re doing with the DNA. But Julia’s mum is in fact her mum is what they’re believing and she is not in fact Madeleine McCann.”

Dr Fia Johansson has been helping Julia for the past two months (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am sure Julia’s mother is her mother’

In the video uploaded to YouTube, Julie asks Dr Fia a number of quick-fire questions. These included queries from her followers about her qualifications and where she studied to become a doctor. Julie also asked Dr Fia about her findings, and if her “gut” is telling her that Julia is Madeleine McCann.

Dr Fia replied and said: “I am sure Julia’s mother is her mother because I found something out about her and Julia through the investigation.”

Julie then asked how Julia is feeling about Dr Fia’s verdict. She said: “Well, she’s hating and at the same time loving it.”

‘I don’t think so that she is Madeleine’

The question of sending Julia’s DNA to Scotland Yard to match with that of Madeleine was also addressed in the three-hour video. Dr Fia explained: “We asked them and she [Julia] is willing to do that. But my opinion, I have to say, the more I do investigations about Julia’s background, I feel that… Put it this way, maybe we should not bother them at this time.”

She then delivered her verdict. Dr Fia stated: “My opinion, I don’t think so that she is Madeleine. I can’t say 100% yes but I can’t say 100% no.”

