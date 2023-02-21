‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt has issued an update on the DNA test she is seeking with Kate and Gerry McCann.

Julia and her private investigator Dr Fia Johansson went live on Instagram to share an update on how the Polish teen was coping.

And, as Julia gave an update on her DNA test, Dr Fia issued her with a stern warning.

Julia’s story went viral last week when she claimed she could be Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

Madeleine McCann girl Julia issues DNA test update

Julia is seeking a DNA test with Kate and Gerry McCann to try and discover if she is Madeleine McCann.

Unsubstantiated reports earlier this week claimed that the family had agreed to the DNA test.

And, speaking on social media last night (February 20), Julia revealed she’s been inundated with messages from people wanting an update.

She told Dr Fia: “People ask many questions about DNA test.

“They ask why isn’t it done yet.”

Dr Fia then explained: “Everything about the DNA test is a process.

“It’s not about that tomorrow we can get it done and it’s all correct because you already have a family. It has to go in all those legal aspects.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen tomorrow and then the day after you’re going to figure it out. It’s maybe going to take weeks to get that.”

Dr Fia Johansson is the woman helping I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia (Credit: Instagram)

Julia given warning over McCanns’ privacy

Dr Fia then added how they will share more news about the DNA test with people desperate for answers over Madeleine‘s disappearance.

She said: “When we are ready to say when and how and if we’re allowed to say, we are telling people.

“At this moment we are not and we are not going to say exactly when, where and how.”

She then explained the reasons behind keeping events surrounding the DNA test private.

“And it’s all out of respect to Kate and Gerry’s life,” she said.

We have to be careful about what we are saying and how we are saying it.

“They have children as well, they do have privacy as well.

“They already have a crazy life the past couple of years because of the Madeleine case. Their children are grown.”

She also issued a warning to Julia, urging her not to go live on social media on her own again.

Dr Fia concluded: “So we have to be careful about what we are saying and how we are saying it.”

