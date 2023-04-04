‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s DNA results explained amid shock development

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt revealed the results of her DNA test earlier today (April 4).

Julia’s rep, Dr Fia Johansson, shared the news with an online publication, stating that Julia’s heritage is 100% Polish. This means that there is no way she can be Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine went missing in Portugal in May 2007. Her whereabouts following her disappearance are unknown, with Julia coming forward in February to claim that she thought she could be Madeleine.

However, after finding out that she isn’t, Julia has made a big decision. And Dr Fia has taken to Instagram to not only wish her well, but to explain exactly what was found in her set of DNA results.

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt’s DNA results are back (Credit: YouTube)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia gets answers

After weeks of investigations, Julia got answers and shared them with the world earlier today.

This story is much more complicated than a simple girl from a small town in Poland making a claim to get attention.

Sharing the news, Dr Fia said: “She is absolutely 100% from Poland. She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish. Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann, which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him and his possible ties to the McCann case.”

Julia hasn’t commented publicly on the results of the DNA test. But Dr Fia has explained them in more detail in a new Instagram post.

Dr Fia has wished Julia well and revealed she’s gone back to Poland (Credit: YouTube)

‘We finally know the reality’

She said: “Julia’s test results are back. We finally know the reality. Although it is impossible to tell for sure without the parents’ DNA results on either side, the test results speak to the origins of Julia’s root. The test results revealed that she is 100% of Polish heart, with negligible influence from Lithuania and Russia. The DNA results did not show any connection to British or even German roots.

“This story is much more complicated than a simple girl from a small town in Poland making a claim to get attention. She truly believed what she was saying, and with so many questions about her childhood it is easy to understand where she was coming from.

“What is amazing is a parent’s refusal to resolve this nagging question for Julia. A simple DNA test by [her] parents would have resolved many questions for Julia,” Dr Fia added.

The Polish woman learned a lot about her heritage during her trip to the States (Credit: YouTube)

Julia flies back to Poland

She then shared a big decision that Julia has made since receiving the results. The woman has travelled back to Poland. Dr Fia said: “In any case, upon the revelation she decided to be back with her dad. I personally wish her well.”

Signing off, Dr Fia teased another interview with Julia, saying: “I prepared a short interview with Julia before leaving [the] US. She broke down in tears about her past. It is a summary of our journey together and what we learned.”

Read more: Full timeline of ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia – from first social media post to her DNA results

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.