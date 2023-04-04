‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl finally gets answers as she shares her DNA test results

‘I am Madeline McCann‘ girl Julia Wandelt has got her DNA results back, her representative Dr Fia Johansson has revealed.

Julia first shot to public prominence back in February, when she posted on social media claiming that she thought she could be Kate and Gerry‘s missing girl.

Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in May 2007. She was just three years old at the time. Her parents have never given up looking for their little girl. And now, finally, after weeks of waiting, Madeleine’s parents finally have some peace as Julia reveals the results of her DNA tests.

Julia Wandelt, the Polish girl who claimed she could be Madeleine McCann, has got her DNA results back (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl shares her DNA test results

Aided by Dr Fia, and whisked to the States from Poland for her own safety, Julia has been working towards uncovering her heritage. At first the pair said they expected the results back on April 13. However, earlier today (April 4), Dr Fia and Julia shared the news that the results were back.

She is absolutely 100% from Poland.

Speaking to Radar Online, Dr Fia and Julia shared the outcome of the tests. The pair finally have their answers, and it has been confirmed that Julia is not missing Madeleine McCann.

Dr Fia said: “She is absolutely 100% from Poland. She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish. Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann, which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him and his possible ties to the McCann case.”

She then added: “At least Julia got the investigators to move on the McCann case – she made things happen.” Dr Fia was, of course, referring to the extra funding Operation Grange is reportedly set to receive.

Kate and Gerry McCann have been given ‘fresh hope’ with a reported new round of funding (Credit: YouTube)

‘It gives fresh hope’ for the McCanns

Late last month it was reported that the Met Police’s request to the Home Office for hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of funding is likely to be approved. Operation Grange, set up in 2011 to investigate the case, is estimated to have cost £13m so far.

This year £302,470 of funding was approved. However, there were reportedly fears it could be cut. A source close to the investigation is reported to have told The Sun: “This is excellent news. Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry will be delighted. It gives fresh hope.”

