Madeleine McCann police ‘set to get huge boost in funding’ for 16-year hunt

In Madeleine McCann news, police are reportedly set to get hundreds of thousands of pounds in new funding.

The Sun reports the boost will give “fresh hope” for the investigation into the missing British toddler.

Maddie, who was three at the time she vanished, disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007.

The search for Madeleine McCann has been ongoing since 2007 (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

The tabloid reports the Met police chiefs’ request to the Home Office for the funding is likely to be approved.

Operation Grange, set up in 2011 to investigate the case, is estimated to have cost £13million so far.

This year £302,470 of funding was approved. However, there were reportedly fears it could be cut.

‘Kate and Gerry McCann will be delighted’

A source close to the investigation is reported to have told The Sun: “This is excellent news.

“Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry will be delighted.

“It gives fresh hope.”

Funding will reportedly give ‘fresh hope’ for police probe into disappearance of Madeleine McCann (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Forty officers from the Met are believed to have been initially assigned to the case.

But now it is thought the team investigating Maddie’s disappearance comprises four detectives.

Furthermore, Peter Bleksley, a former Met detective, reportedly said he can see why there is a case while unanswered questions remain.

But he also noted he could understand why “eyebrows would be raised” at further funding.

Additionally, he added he understood the frustration of families with missing children who have not experienced the “luxury” of similar funding.

Suspect Christian B is currently in jail (Credit: BBC News YouTube/60 Minutes Australia YouTube)

Will Christian B be charged?

German sex offender Christian B is tipped to be charged this year.

He is currently in jail for rape, serving seven years for the rape of an elderly woman in her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Furthermore, in October of last year, he was charged with string of sex crimes, including reportedly preying on girls as young as 10.

‘Maddie application will be considered’

The Home Office confirmed to The Sun it had received an application for funding.

The tabloid was told: “It will be considered, as usual, in line with our Special Grant process.”

The Met is reported to have said its missing person investigation was continuing. But a representative would not discuss costs.

ED! has approached representatives for Operation Grange, and the Find Madeleine campaign on behalf of Gerry McCann and Kate McCann, for comment on The Sun’s story.

