Julia Wandelt’s family reveal ‘real’ reason for her claims she’s Madeleine McCann

The family of Julia Wandelt, a woman claiming to be missing Madeleine McCann, have reportedly hinted online at her aspirations.

Julia has gone viral following her claims she is the missing Maddie.

She has shared videos and pictures on social media about why she believes she could be Kate McCann and Gerry McCann‘s daughter.

British toddler Maddie vanished aged three during a family holiday in Portugal in May 2007.

Julia, 21, has claimed she remembers little about her childhood.

Julia also told social media users: “I was the victim of a German pedophile.”

However, according to reports, Julia’s family in Poland have now insisted they have proof to counter Julia’s claims.

Social media user Julia Wandelt has claimed she is missing Maddie (Credit: Instagram)

Julia Wandelt family speaks out

Polish missing persons organisation Missing Years Ago are said to have released a statement from the family on Facebook.

It read: “For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.

“Julia also has these photos, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.

“We always tried to understand all situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medicines, psychologists and psychiatrists – Julia had it all guaranteed. She wasn’t left alone.

“Threats to our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activity on the internet. We’ve seen it all and we’ve tried to prevent it, to explain, we’ve asked her to stop.”

Her family have reportedly hinted at Julia’s aspirations Credit: Instagram)

‘She always wanted to be popular’

The statement also contained claims Julia has moved out of the family home and alleged she has refused treatment for mental health issues.

It went on: “Julia once wanted to be a singer, a model. She always wanted to be popular. What’s happening now she got one million followers.

“We’re afraid Julia will carry the inevitable. The internet won’t forget, and it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.

“We are devastated at this current situation.”

ED! has contacted Julia’s rep for comment.

