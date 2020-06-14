Madeleine McCann 'could still be alive', German prosecutor now believes

A German prosecutor has now said Madeleine McCann could still be alive, according to reports.

Hans Wolters apparently confirmed there is no actual forensic evidence to suggest she is dead.

Mr Wolters last week said that he was sure Madeleine had been "killed quickly" by prime suspect Christian Brückner.

.

German prosecutor Hans Wolters now says there is no evidence Madeleine McCann is dead (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan slammed by GMB viewers for Madeleine McCann blunder

However, in a apparent U-turn, the Braunschweig state prosecutor has told The Mirror: "It was only personal opinion and speculation."

Although the news will bring fresh hope to Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, it also adds to their torment.

A friend told the paper: "They said from the outset they’re treating it as a murder investigation.

Kate and Gerry McCann are said to be upset by Mr Wolters' original assumption (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"They shouldn’t have been saying that unless they were damn sure."

Vanished without trace

Madeleine disappeared while on holiday in Pria da Luz, Portugal, with Kate and Gerry and her two siblings in 2007.

The three-year-old was asleep in the McCann's holiday apartment when she vanished without trace.

Madeleine vanished from the Luz Ocean Club hotel in 2007 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Millions of pounds has been spent on trying to solve the mystery.

Then earlier this month, German police unveiled Brückner as the prime suspect in the case.

Prime suspect

The drifter was living in the Algarve at the time of her disappearance.

She was sleeping alongside her siblings in this apartment when she went missing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brückner, 43, is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence in his home country of Germany for drugs offences.

He is also awaiting sentencing for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman. The terrifying incident happened less than a mile from where Madeleine went missing.

Brückner has a history of rape and child abuse dating back to 1994.

It is fear child abuser Christian Brückner snatched Madeleine (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Kate Garraway 'doesn't know if Derek will ever return home', says Piers Morgan

On the night Madeleine went missing, her parents were dining with friends in a nearby tapas restaurant.

It has now come to light that Brückner may have been tipped off about Madeleine and her siblings being alone.

'Very tragic'

Reports state that Kate and Gerry had requested to sit close to the apartments so they could check the children.

This was apparently written in the restaurant reservation book, which Brückner may have been told about.

From everything we can see the parents wanted to take the best possible care of their children and that's what may have led to this.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

After this news had emerged, Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief of German newspaper Bild, appeared on Good Morning Britain.

He described the possibility as "very tragic" when speaking to Susanna Reid.

Mr Reichelt said: "That is one of the very tragic details in this investigation, because from everything we can see the parents wanted to take the best possible care of their children and that's what may have led to this."

German police have confirmed there is currently not enough evidence to convict Brückner.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.