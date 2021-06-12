Ollie Locke from Made in Chelsea has revealed that he’s going to become a dad for the first time.

Ollie has revealed that he and his partner, Gareth, are set to have their first baby.

The loved-up pair have headed to Mexico to follow their dream of starting a family together.

Ollie and Gareth are using IVF and a surrogate to help them become parents.

Gareth and Ollie are starting a family (Credit: Made In Chelsea YouTube)

What did Ollie Locke say on Instagram?

Ollie updated fans on Saturday (June 12) on Instagram with some exciting news.

In a video, he posted a clip of himself holding hands with Gareth before they entered a fertility centre.

He then wrote: “And just like that… it was the beginning!”

In another video, he shared the moment the couple’s egg was fertilised.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying!” he wrote.

“This is the very moment our eggs were fertilised. In 9 months time, after being looked after by a very wonderful human, we hope to be able to show you what he or she looks like and how much love we have to give!

“I cannot wait to meet you and to be your daddy with @garethplocke. Thank you @advancedfertilitycentercancun for being so wonderful.”

Made in Chelsea co-star, Emily Blackwell, responded: “The cup! So excited for you both ❤️ can’t wait to see you xxxxxxx.”

However, it’s not the first time Ollie has opened up about the couple’s journey.

He recently teased his plans to start a family with fans on his Instagram.

Ollie’s baby journey

The couple have opened up about their hopes to be parents on several occasions.

In a heartwarming post, he wrote: “The last year has been super tough on everyone. The joint effort of everyone has made a huge effect on all of us collectively getting past the restrictions.

“We have travelled across the world under medical exemptions to begin our surrogacy journey.

“We know you have loved watching our journey so far. I can’t wait to take you on an adventure with us on the other side of the world. With any luck, we might have some very good news for you in the coming months!”

He added: “We hope our followers understand and support us in this journey.”

Ollie and Gareth – who use the surname Locke-Locke – got wed in December 2020.

