Jamie Laing is said to have a staggering net worth since being on Made In Chelsea.

Not only is he from a wealthy family, but he’s earned good money from starring in E4’s Made in Chelsea.

As he decided to step back from the show, we take a look at just how much money he’s made…

How much is Jamie Laing worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth he has a net worth of around $10 million. At today’s current exchange rate that is around £7.1 million.

However, other sites, such as Spear’s magazine, place his personal net worth at around £2 million.

We imagine the actual amount is somewhere in between the two estimates.

As for his MIC salary, stars are rumoured to be paid around £8,000 each per series.

But let’s not forget they are also allowed to accept endorsement deals and plug products on social media.

Are Jamie Laing’s family rich?

Jamie grew up in a four-bedroom luxury flat on London’s King’s Road. So we think it is safe to say he is from pretty affluent origins.

Nicholas Laing and Penny Baines are his parents and Alexander is his brother and Emily is his sister.

Jamie’s family were widely peddled as the ‘heirs’ to the McVitie’s biscuit empire.

However, this is not the case. Jamie’s great-great grandfather Sir Alexander Grant, invented the digestive biscuit in 1892.

Sir Grant was made heir to Robert McVitie’s fortune. But Jamie’s dad sold his shares to the company to the mid 1990’s.

In a past interview Jamie said: “I’m not heir to anything. People always talk about this, I don’t know where this has come from.”

What is Candy Kittens?

Candy Kittens is Jamie’s brand of sweets that he runs with Ed Williams. Set up in 2012, it has evolved into a vegetarian, vegan and gluten free sweet brand marketed at adults.

The sweets are in the shape of kitten heads and come in various sugary flavours. If you cast your mind back to when Jamie first joined MIC, he said he dreamed of running a luxury sweet empire.

Instead, he ended up creating this high-end sweet brand that is sold nationwide and internationally.

The website describes Jamie and Ed’s partnership as: “Jamie wanted to open a cool, fashion-forward sweet shop.

“But what sweets would be cool enough to go in the shop? Ed had another idea – why not create a sweet especially for adults that looked as great as it tasted?

“And the rest was history.”

Why has Jamie quit Made in Chelsea?

Jamie has just announced he has left Made in Chelsea. The star says he is leaving because at 32 he is too old to be on reality television.

He told the MailOnline: “It was an amazing experience and I loved it and I have a huge amount of respect for everyone that creates that show but for the moment I am stepping back from it.

“It’s a classic statement but I am stepping back 100 per cent. I love that show but also I’m 32.”



What’s next for Jamie?

Although Jamie has left MIC, we highly doubt this is the end of his media career. Not only does he have his Candy Kittens brand, but he’s also got various other enterprises.

He hosts a popular podcast series with Francis Boulle, Private Parts. Recents celeb guests include Saffron Barker, Alan Carr and Vernon Kay. And as he went down a treat with viewers on Strictly 2020, we wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see him pop up in other popular competition shows in the near future.

Will you miss Jamie on Made in Chelsea? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.