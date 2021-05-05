It’s been a decade since the original cast of Made In Chelsea including Cheska Hull and Spencer Matthews first arrived on our screens.

Th E4 series became an overnight sensation, and catapulted its stars into the limelight.

Now 10 years later, things have changed somewhat, with the cast growing up and going on to start families and even quit showbiz altogether.

Made In Chelsea original Cheska Hull is living permanently in Devon (Credit: ITV)

Where are the original Made In Chelsea cast now? Cheska Hull:

Reality star Cheska was best friends with Binky in series one, and went on to become one of the main cast members.

However, she quit the show in 2014 after claiming her final two years had made her depressed.

The 35-year-old has since relocated to Devon, where she is raising her son, Charlie as a single mother.

After splitting from her partner, Tom, she now owns a boutique with her mum and has quit showbiz for good.

She made a brief return to the show in 2017 to announce her pregnancy.

Ollie Locke is now a happily married man (Credit: E4)

Ollie Locke

Unlike most the other originals, Ollie is one of the few still on the show.

However, he did have a short break after series four.

Since coming out as bisexual on the show, he’s now married to his husband Gareth Lock.

The reality star is back with Hugo (Credit: Splash)

Millie Mackintosh

Millie appeared on the show for five series. When she quit the show she went on to marry Professor Green.

However, the pair later split in 2016.

She later went back to dating former co-star and flame Hugo Taylor, and the pair now have a child together, Sienna.

Binky has her own company now (Credit: Splash)

Binky Felstead

While Binky is no longer a main cast member, she has popped up every now and then. Most recently, she was spotted attending the on-air wedding of Ollie Locke.

She quit the show full-time after series 13.

She’s currently expecting her second child with her fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton and is the owner of her own brand, Mama Being.

Hugo is back with former flame Millie (Credit: Splash)

Hugo Taylor

The former reality hunk spent most his time on the show flirting with every woman in the cast.

He quit the show after series three, and ended up going on to star in I’m A Celebrity.

Hugo has since married Millie Mackintosh and the pair share a daughter together.

Where are they now? Former Made In Chelsea star Rosie now owns her own fashion line (Credit: E4)

Rosie Fortescue

While on the show Millie was involved in a love triangle with Millie and Hugo

Since she quit the E4 series she has gone on to launch her own successful jewellery line under her own name.

Aside from her own company, Rosie also models part-time.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews married in 2018 (Credit: E4)

Spencer Matthews

One of the most hated reality TV figures at the time, Spencer has transformed himself since first rising to fame.

He quit the show in 2015 and went on to bag a place in the I’m A Celeb jungle. However, he was forced to leave after it emerged he was on steroids.

Spencer has since become a father to two children with wife and model Vogue Williams.

He also has a low alcohol drinks company, Clean Co.

Where are they now? Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson quit the show to launch a fitness brand (Credit: Splash)

Louise Thompson

One of the longest running cast members, Louise starred on the show until 2019.

She’s known now for her popular fitness brand Live Like Louise, and she also makes exercise videos with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Gabriella Ellis

Gabriella Ellis appeared on the show initially as the ill-fated girlfriend of Ollie Locke.

During her time on the show she was desperately trying to carve herself a career in music. When she left after series 4, she changed her name to London Ellis to try and make it big.

However, sadly success hasn’t found her quite yet.

