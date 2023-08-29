Louise Redknapp fans stunned by her sons’ appearances in holiday photo: ‘Completely changed!’

Singer Louise Redknapp has shared a beautiful photo with her and ex Jamie Redknapp‘s sons.

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage. The pop star and her footballer ex tied the know in June 1998 in Bermuda and officially divorced in 2018.

Jamie is now married to model Frida Andersson. Louise has been focusing on her children.

Louise’s children now tower over her as she shares a stunning photo with them (Credit: YouTube)

Louise’s sons

They have two sons together. Both of which, Charley and Beau, can be seen in Louise’s holiday snap.

Charles (Charley) is 19 years old and attends university in Arizona, where he plays American football, and her other son Beau is 14.

The singer could be seen smiling from ear to ear with her two sons while standing on a beach in the photo.

She captioned the image with them both towering over her: “The best summer holiday with my boys.”

Fans showed an outpour of love on the post. Many could not believe how grown up her two children were.

Fan reaction

One fan commented: “Blimey time flies and they’re huge now!!! Gorgeous family, all the very best.”

“You definitely do not look old enough, you look fab, lovely family photo with your boys,” another added.

Although not quite as tall as his brother, Beau’s height surprised one fan. They said: “Wow, look at Beau, he’s completely changed over the summer.”

A social media user said: “Looking radiant @louiseredknapp & hopefully you’re having a wonderful family holiday.”

“OMG Lou the boys look so grown up,” another chimed in while a second stated: “Blinkin eck Lou them boys of yours have turned into big lads…”

Many said her children were an “absolute spit” and double of her.

Charley also shared a heartfelt holiday post a few weeks ago with his brother, commenting on how long it had been since they last saw each other.

Louise, although currently single, isn’t actively looking for love but said she is open to romance if it finds her.

She said: “I’m not actively out there looking, it’s not my number one goal in life. But, if it goes that way and I met somebody who swept me off my feet and was amazing and kind and great, then I’d be so open to exploring that. But no, I’m not downloading apps, well, not at the minute.”

