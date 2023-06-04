Louise Redknapp makes candid confession about being ‘swept off her feet’ following Jamie split

Having been single since her split from husband Jamie, Louise Redknapp has made a stark admission about her love life.

The 48-year-old singer has teased she is open to meeting someone – but they’ll have to be able to sweep her off her feet if they want to turn her head. Louise was married to former footballer Jamie for 19 years. The pair split in 2017.

Louise Redknapp wants to be ‘swept off her feet’ after Jamie split

Admitting she isn’t downloading any dating apps just yet, Louise said she is “open to what may happen”.

In a chat with The Sun, she revealed: “I’m not actively out there looking, it’s not my number one goal in life. But, if it goes that way and I met somebody who swept me off my feet and was amazing and kind and great, then I’d be so open to exploring that. But no, I’m not downloading apps, well, not at the minute.”

The former Eternal singer continued that she would “embrace and share” a new relationship if she met the right person.

“If I did meet that great person, I would never hide it. If they are right, they are right. And I would be the first to embrace it and share it. But I’m not at the stage in life where I want to just do something for the sake of it. If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

I’m just open to what may happen.

Louise on Jamie split

Following their break up, Louise opened up on the reasons behind their marriage breakdown in her book, You’ve Got This. In the telling tome, Louise pointed towards her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, where she reached the finals, which made her reconsider her relationship.

“For a long time, I ticked all the boxes of being the ‘picture-perfect’ wife,” she wrote. “The truth? For a lot of that time, I actually felt lonely, anxious and unimportant.”

Louise and Jamie share two children together – Charley, 18, and Beau, 14.

Football pundit Jamie has since married model model Frida Andersson, 38, in October 2021. A month later, the pair welcomed their son, Raphael.

Louise has also suggested she has stayed single for the sake of her sons as Jamie has remarried.

“My boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family,” she told Hello! magazine. “Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple.”

