Jamie Redknapp has tied the knot with Frida Andersson in a low-key wedding ceremony.

The former footballer, who is expecting a baby with Frida, got married in London today (October 18) four years after divorcing his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

According to reports, Jamie and Frida headed to Chelsea Registry office to say ‘I do’.

Jamie and Frida tied the knot today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Redknapp wedding

Father-of-two Jamie apparently arrived with one of his sons and gave a thumbs-up while wearing a navy suit.

Meanwhile, Frida looked stunning in a white simple gown which complimented her growing baby bump.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by Jamie’s parents, Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

Jamie is expecting a baby with Frida (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Jamie’s brother Mark also attended the nuptials.

Jamie and Frida have yet to comment on their wedding news.

Meanwhile, the news that they were expecting their first child together broke back in May.

Jamie already has sons Charlie and Beau with ex Louise.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again – less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

Jamie and Frida tied the knot at Chelsea Registry office (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

In August, Jamie shared rare photos of himself and Frida enjoying a holiday.

He captioned the pictures: “Santorini,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In one image, Frida’s bump was on show in a bikini as the couple posed on the beach.

Fans gushed over the happy couple in the comment section.

One person said: “So pleased you’ve found love, you deserve it. She’s beautiful.”

Another added: “Lovely pics Jamie fantastic to see you happy.”

A third wrote: “Beautiful couple.”

