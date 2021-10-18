News

Jamie Redknapp marries Frida Andersson in low-key ceremony

They tied the knot on Monday!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Jamie Redknapp has tied the knot with Frida Andersson in a low-key wedding ceremony.

The former footballer, who is expecting a baby with Frida, got married in London today (October 18) four years after divorcing his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

According to reports, Jamie and Frida headed to Chelsea Registry office to say ‘I do’.

Jamie Redknapp enjoys wedding day with Frida
Jamie and Frida tied the knot today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Redknapp wedding

Father-of-two Jamie apparently arrived with one of his sons and gave a thumbs-up while wearing a navy suit.

Read more: Harry Redknapp ‘really pleased’ over son Jamie Redknapp’s baby news

Meanwhile, Frida looked stunning in a white simple gown which complimented her growing baby bump.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by Jamie’s parents, Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

Jamie Redknapp smiles on red carpet
Jamie is expecting a baby with Frida (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Jamie’s brother Mark also attended the nuptials.

Jamie and Frida have yet to comment on their wedding news.

Meanwhile, the news that they were expecting their first child together broke back in May.

Jamie already has sons Charlie and Beau with ex Louise.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again – less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

Jamie Redknapp enjoys wedding day with Frida
Jamie and Frida tied the knot at Chelsea Registry office (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

In August, Jamie shared rare photos of himself and Frida enjoying a holiday.

He captioned the pictures: “Santorini,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In one image, Frida’s bump was on show in a bikini as the couple posed on the beach.

Fans gushed over the happy couple in the comment section.

Read more: Jamie Redknapp posts rare snaps with pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson during romantic break

One person said: “So pleased you’ve found love, you deserve it. She’s beautiful.”

Another added: “Lovely pics Jamie fantastic to see you happy.”

A third wrote: “Beautiful couple.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Louise Jamie Redknapp
Will Louise Redknapp change her name now Jamie has married again?
George Alagiah cancer latest: BBC newsreader will take a break from TV for treatment following the discovery of a new tumour
BBC newsreader George Alagiah to take a break from TV following further spread of cancer
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins sparks rumours she’s ‘split’ from Giovanni Pernice after ‘deleting Instagram photos’
The Hairy Bikers' Si King on brain emergency and split with his wife
The Hairy Bikers: Si King’s on the headache that turned into a fight for life
loose women today
Loose Women fans can’t cope with Coleen Nolan boasting about her revamped sex life
Manpreet Meena Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu reveals she wants Manpreet to kill Meena