Brits struggling with the cost-of-living crisis blasted Louise Redknapp following her “baffling” comments on Lorraine this morning (December 6).

Louise appeared on today’s edition of the show where she discussed the latest bargains on the high street.

However, the ex-wife of Jamie Redknapp soon came under fire online after she said a £20 dressing gown would be a “great” stocking filler – amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

The singer-songwriter appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Cost-of-living crisis: Louise Redknapp leaves Lorraine viewers fuming

In the segment, Louise showed host Lorraine Kelly the bargains and discounted items that have caught her eye recently.

One of them was a white cosy dressing gown that had love hearts printed all over it – this was priced at £19.79.

Louise, talking about the price said: “£19.79 is a great stocking filler.”

That is not a stocking filler. Read the room.

She added: “It’s great if you’ve got a teenage daughter and get some bits to put around the tree for her.

“Or if you want to get it, and treat yourself,” the mum-of-two continued before laughing.

Viewers were not happy with Louise’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Viewers tell Louise to ‘read the room’ after Lorraine appearance

Following her comments on the show, viewers took to Twitter to slam the former Strictly star.

“When most folk can’t afford to heat their home or feed them and their children, the fact that shows like #lorraine think that spending £40 odd quid on one piece of clothing is baffling!” one user raged.

Another added: “AGREED it’s just encouraging folk to go more into debt.”

“Louise Redknapp on Lorraine saying a £20 dressing gown is a stocking filler?” A third user questioned.

They then added: “That’s 2.5 hours of work for me to earn that. That is not a stocking filler. Read the room.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth penned: “Read the room Louise Redknapp, a £20 dressing gown is not most people’s idea of a stocking filler.”

“Louise Redknapp suggesting a dressing gown at just under £20 as a stocking filler. This would be a main present for many people and some may not be able to afford it at all,” someone else penned.

Louise and Jamie divorced after 19 years together (Credit: SplashNews)

Louise admits sons’ lives ‘changed’ when ex-husband Jamie remarried

Louise and former Liverpool footballer Jamie ended their 19-year-marriage in 2017.

They share two sons together, 18-year-old Charlie and Beau, 13.

Earlier this year, she spoke out about how her sons’ lives changed when ex-husband Jamie remarried.

In 2021, Jamie, 49, married pregnant Frida in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea registry office.

A month later they welcomed their first child together, son Raphael.

Louise told Hello! magazine: “I’ve felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.

“Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That’s just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”

