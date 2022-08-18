Louise Redknapp in polka dot dress with her hair up on the red carpet
Louise Redknapp reveals real reason she won’t move abroad as son prepares for big change

She's staying put - for now

By Katy Brent

Louise Redknapp has revealed the reason she won’t be moving abroad any time soon, despite her son, Charley’s upcoming move to the US.

Speaking to Metro, the singer said she won’t be following in his footsteps despite crying ‘ten times a day’ about him leaving home.

And the reason is because she wouldn’t want to disrupt her youngest son – Beau’s – life.

Louise Redknapp performing with microphone and her hair up
Singer Louise won’t move abroad because of Beau (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise Redknapp son

Louise told the publication: “It is something that I would do but I’ve got Beau.

“Beau’s life is still very much here and Beau’s only 13 so I would never take off and live in another country when Beau’s life is here, school, football and obviously his dad so I would never take him away and I would never leave him.”

She added: “There are some days where I think it would be nice to experience another country and a bit of a fresh start, but also I’m not sure what I’d do for work.”

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Charley is heading to the States to start university soon.

Louise – who shares her two boys with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – also joked that she wishes he’d picked a university nearer home.

But she quickly added that she’s super proud of Charley’s achievements.

The teen is heading all the way to Arizona to follow his sporting dreams.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this week, the 47-year-old said: “I’ll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend.

Louise is close to her boys

“I’m sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he’s been a huge strength for me, having him here, he’s like one of my best little mates.

“It’s so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.”

Louise also told the publication that Beau is making the most of his older brother’s departure and has been eyeing up his bedroom.

