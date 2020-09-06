Lorraine Kelly fans have said she looks just like her daughter Rosie in a throwback photo.

Lorraine and husband Steve recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary and Rosie paid tribute to her parents.

Rosie shared a photo of the presenter and Steve from when they were younger to Instagram.

In the photo, Lorraine sported a short brunette bob and glasses as Steve wrapped his arms around her waist.

Rosie wrote: “My faves, Happy Anniversary.”

What did Lorraine Kelly say?

Meanwhile, Lorraine re-posted the photo to her Instagram and said: “We were five-years-old.”

Fans couldn’t get over Lorraine’s appearance, with some people saying she looked just like Rosie.

Fans thought Lorraine Kelly looked just like Rosie in the throwback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Gosh you’re the spit of Rosie.”

Another wrote to Rosie: “OMG! You look like your mum so much.”

A third added: “Omg I see so much of you in your mum!”

Lorraine recently shared a photo from her and Steve’s wedding day to mark their anniversary.

The photo showed the daytime TV presenter caressing Steve’s cheek in her wedding dress.

She gushed: “So this happened 28 years ago! Happy anniversary to my husband Steve who makes me laugh and is always in my corner.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the couple enjoyed lunch out at The Ivy Marlow Garden.

Lorraine said the lunch was a gift from their daughter, Rosie.

Lorraine Kelly recently celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “A lovely lunch as a present from @rosiekellysmith at #theivymarlowgarden to celebrate our anniversary. Just perfect.”

Lorraine married Steve on September 5, 1992.

Speaking at a press conference back in 2017, Lorraine said she loved her wedding day.

However, she did regret the wedding dress she chose.

Lorraine admitted she did regret the wedding dress she chose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers.

“There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress… Uyuy-yuy.

“It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I’ve still got it.”

