Lorraine Kelly is celebrating her 28th wedding anniversary with her husband Steve Smith.

The Lorraine host, 60, shared a gushing tribute to her hubby on social media.

Posting in view of her 377,000 Instagram followers, she shared a lovely wedding day photo.

The ITV star wrote: “So this happened 28 years ago! Happy anniversary to my husband Steve who makes me laugh and is always in my corner.”

Lorraine married her husband 28 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The photo shows her staring into Steve’s eyes adoringly as they pose outside their wedding venue.

Fellow celebrity hosts Richard Arnold and Gaby Roslin wished them a happy anniversary.

And dozens of Lorraine’s fans posted their congratulations.

One user wrote: “What a beautiful photo of true love” and another user gushed: “Ah, so beautiful Lorraine. Happy Anniversary to you both.”

Lorraine married Steve on 5 September 1992 and they share one daughter together – Rosie Smith, aged 26.

Speaking at a press conference back in 2017, Lorraine said she loved her wedding day.

Lorraine Kelly’s wedding day regret

However, she did regret the wedding dress she chose.

She said: “All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers.

“There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress… Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I’ve still got it.”

Lorraine says the secret to a lasting marriage to good communication (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lorraine’s husband Steve Smith?

Steve is a television cameraman and they met while both working for Scottish telly back in the day.

She told Express.co.uk that the secret to their long-lasting marriage is always making time to spend together.

Lorraine said: “I think we make time to talk.

“We like each other, and he makes me laugh. We give each other space.”

Fans were left worried during lockdown as Lorraine was shown without her wedding ring.

However, she reassured them that this was simply due to repeatedly washing her hands due to COVID-19 fears.

She tweeted in view of her some 154,000 followers: “Aye I hear you. Anyone else had to take off their wedding ring due to sore hands??

“Obviously we need to keep thoroughly washing them as often as possible and I’m actually using up that Xmas pressie hand cream I got given.”

