Katie Price is back in The Priory seeking help for her mental health after the freak accident that left her at risk of losing both legs.

The 41-year-old star recently broke both of her feet in the horrifying incident while on holiday with boyfriend Carl Woods, 31.

Katie Price (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

Katie’s children Princess, 13, and Junior, 15, were also with them.

The model has now returned to the treatment facility because of the trauma she has endured.

Explaining why, Katie told The Sun: “I was in The Priory at the beginning of the year and I came out a different person.

“Then this happens. It’s just bad, it’s just [bleep]. So mentally, it’s hard to cope.

“I am being treated in The Priory again because my mental health has been so badly affected.

“Everything has hit me so hard, not only am I in a wheelchair but I have to learn to walk again and I’m disabled. It’s humiliating.”

Katie Price has stepped away from the spotlight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price lucky not to be dead

The model vaulted a wall at a theme park, without knowing there was a 25-foot drop on the other side.

She smashed both of her feet, with doctors saying she is lucky to be alive.

She explained to The Sun: “The doctors said I’m lucky I’m not dead.

“I could have hit my head and I could have been paralysed, I am actually lucky I landed on my feet.

“It was horrific pain. It felt like a nail gun hitting me continuously, like non-stop electric shocks.

Read more: Katie Price ‘at war with her neighbours’

“I thought, ‘I’m never going to walk again’. The doctors said they’ve cut off legs before after seeing injuries like mine.

“My feet are destroyed yet some people think I’m faking it!”

And Katie has a long road to recovery ahead.

She said: “I have to learn to walk again. I wouldn’t even have the strength to stand, even if I wanted to, because I’ve lost all my muscle through wastage.”

The mum of five is now taking some time out of the spotlight to recuperate.

Read more: Katie Price reveals her feet look like something from a horror movie

A rep posted a short message on Instagram for her followers last week which said: “Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight.

“Her family and doctors have told her she must rest in order to heal.

“Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready.”

View this post on Instagram 💗 A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Aug 27, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts on our story.