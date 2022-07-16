Lorraine Kelly delights fans with news after ‘nasty’ bout of Covid

Lorraine Kelly has finally tested negative for Covid meaning she can return to her show.

The presenter was forced to miss her ITV daytime programme last week and was replaced by Carol Vorderman due to having Covid.

But now, Lorraine told her Instagram fans that she’s Covid-free after a “nasty” bout of it.

Lorraine Kelly negative for Covid

Alongside a photo of a negative test, Lorraine wrote: “NEGATIVE!! Finally – a nasty one but feeling fine now.

“See you all on Monday 9am @lorraine @itv.

“HUGE thanks to @carolvorders for holding the fort. I’ve missed you all.”

Lorraine will be back on her daytime show on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Fans were over the moon to hear the news as one commented: “Be glad to see you back so glad you are better.”

Another gushed: “So glad you’re feeling better, I tested positive yesterday, looking forward to seeing you Monday, missed you.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations @lorrainekellysmith I’m delighted for you.

“Missed you so much this week. Looking forward to Monday.”

Carol replaced Lorraine on her ITV show all of last week (Credit: ITV)

It comes after viewers were treated by having Carol as host all of last week.

After Lorraine revealed she had tested positive, former Countdown star Carol stepped in to help.

On Friday, Carol sent a touching message to the ITV team and Lorraine as she wrapped up hosting duties.

Alongside selfies showing off her stunning outfit, Carol said: “And so a wonderful week of laughing and learning comes to an end…. thank you to Lorraine’s @lorraine incredible team (and they are incredible) and all the lovely viewers for your kind messages.

“Today’s outfit from @sosandar.

“And the Boss @lorrainekellysmith will be better and back in her chair exactly as it should be on Monday, after a full recovery which is wonderful.

“Sending loads of love.”

