Lorraine Kelly on her show and Carol Vorderman in yellow today
TV

Lorraine Kelly replaced today as she’s ‘finally caught’ by Covid

Poor Lorraine!

By Rebecca Carter

Lorraine Kelly has been replaced on her show today as she told fans she’s been caught by Covid-19.

The presenter, 62, shared a message to Twitter on Monday morning to explain that she had tested positive for Covid at the weekend.

Lorraine also revealed that Carol Vorderman would be replacing her on the ITV show.

Lorraine Kelly in yellow dress looking at camera on ITV show
TV’s Lorraine has tested positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

The star wrote on Twitter: “Well the Covid has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend.

“Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon.

“Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back.”

Carol Vorderman in yellow top on Lorraine today
Carol will replace Lorraine until she’s back (Credit: ITV)

Fans offered Lorraine their support and well wishes.

One said: “Get well soon Lorraine I had it 2 weeks ago. You’re right the vaccines help.”

Another wrote: “Very sorry. Fingers crossed for a quick recovery.”

“Awww poor you Lorraine,” a third added. “Hope you’re ok and it’s not too severe with the vaccines helping!!

“Thank goodness!!! Get well soon!!”

Lorraine Kelly in striped dress on her show Lorraine
Fans sent their well wishes to Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers also shared their thoughts on Carol stepping in for Lorraine.

One tweeted: “Absolutely stunning. Perfect Lorraine replacement.”

Another wrote: “Get well soon @reallorraine – Carol is doing a fine job keeping your seat warm.”

However, one person said: “Nope not today thanks I’ll watch BBC.”

On Instagram this morning, Lorraine shared a photo of her adorable dogs as she said she’s being looked after by them as well as her husband Steve.

She wrote alongside a photo of her dog Angus and her daughter Rosie’s pooch Ruby, Lorraine said: “The dreaded Covid has finally caught up with me.

“I am so thankful to the scientists who developed the vaccine!

“Being looked after by @rosiekellysmith @rubyisasausage and @steveandangussmith – thanks to @carolvorders for hosting @lorraine until I’m back!”

